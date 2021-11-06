Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rotherham too good for non-league Bromley in FA Cup first-round clash

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 5.14pm
Freddie Ladapo was on target against Bromley (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Freddie Ladapo was on target against Bromley (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Rotherham comfortably saw off the challenge of 10-man Bromley with a 3-0 victory in the FA Cup first round.

Both sides headed into the game with unbeaten runs stretching back to mid-September, but the Millers showed their Football League class, with goals before the break from Ben Wiles and Freddie Ladapo effectively ending the contest.

Bromley should have opened the scoring when George Alexander was slipped through, but his initial shot was parried by Viktor Johansson and Wes Harding dove in to deny James Alabi a tap-in.

The game’s first piece of quality saw Rotherham go ahead in the 43rd minute. Chiedozie Ogbene’s ball inside was dummied by Ollie Rathbone and Wiles lashed into the top corner from the edge of the box.

The lead was doubled two minutes into stoppage time, with Ladapo poking in from close range after Richard Wood had flicked on Shane Ferguson’s corner.

Bromley made their task even more difficult when half-time substitute Haji Mnoga was sent off for a wild tackle on Ogbene in the 50th minute.

Will Grigg rounded off the scoring in the 80th minute as he lashed in Tolaji Bola’s cross.

