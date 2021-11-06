Rotherham too good for non-league Bromley in FA Cup first-round clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Rotherham comfortably saw off the challenge of 10-man Bromley with a 3-0 victory in the FA Cup first round.

Both sides headed into the game with unbeaten runs stretching back to mid-September, but the Millers showed their Football League class, with goals before the break from Ben Wiles and Freddie Ladapo effectively ending the contest.

Bromley should have opened the scoring when George Alexander was slipped through, but his initial shot was parried by Viktor Johansson and Wes Harding dove in to deny James Alabi a tap-in.

The game’s first piece of quality saw Rotherham go ahead in the 43rd minute. Chiedozie Ogbene’s ball inside was dummied by Ollie Rathbone and Wiles lashed into the top corner from the edge of the box.

The lead was doubled two minutes into stoppage time, with Ladapo poking in from close range after Richard Wood had flicked on Shane Ferguson’s corner.

Bromley made their task even more difficult when half-time substitute Haji Mnoga was sent off for a wild tackle on Ogbene in the 50th minute.

Will Grigg rounded off the scoring in the 80th minute as he lashed in Tolaji Bola’s cross.