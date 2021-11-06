Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Keith Millen off the mark as Carlisle boss with FA Cup win over minnows Horsham

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 5.22pm
Carlisle progressed to the second round (Mike Egerton/PA)
Keith Millen secured his first win as Carlisle boss with a 2-0 FA Cup first-round victory over minnows Horsham.

The seventh-tier visitors had won five matches to make it back to the first round proper for the first time since 2008.

But the League Two Cumbrians picked up a welcome win to end a dismal run of six games without victory.

The Isthmian Premier Division club ran out of steam as two goals in the last 20 minutes settled the tie.

Carlisle squandered a host of early chances as the Hornets held firm.

Jon Mellish and Jordan Gibson both failed to hit the target with early efforts before Tristan Abrahams fried straight at Sam Howes.

And shot-stopper Howes produced a super save to deny Mellish’s rasping drive just before the break, before tipping Zach Clough’s effort past the post in first-half injury time.

The hosts continued to threaten after the break as Abrahams had an effort scrambled off the line.

But Horsham’s valiant resistance was broken with 20 minutes to go as Young fired into the bottom corner following a fine team move.

And Young turned provider as Clough’s deflected 90th-minute effort sealed Carlisle’s safe passage.

