Seven up for Halifax in FA Cup thriller against Maidenhead

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 5.24pm
FC Halifax claimed a 7-4 win (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
FC Halifax claimed a 7-4 win (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

FC Halifax reached the second round of the FA Cup with an incredible 7-4 victory over fellow National League side Maidenhead at The Shay.

The Shaymen opened the floodgates when Tyrell Warren headed home Matty Warbuton’s corner inside 10 minutes.

Maidenhead responded immediately when goalkeeper Sam Johnson spilled a shot and striker Josh Kelly fired in the rebound.

In a frantic opening, playmaker Warbuton restored Halifax’s lead with a classy low finish before Emile Acquah struck Maidenhead level three minutes later.

Pete Wild’s men were dominant and Kian Spence spectacularly scored from distance before forward Billy Waters tucked home his ninth goal of the season for a deserved fourth.

But Acquah ended a dramatic half with his second as the Magpies reduced the deficit.

Jordan Slew improvised to side-foot Halifax’s fifth in the 55th minute after neat interplay between Waters and Jack Senior.

Waters bundled home moments later for six before Kelly struck a left-footed fourth for the Magpies on the break.

Substitute Elliot Newby made it seven with a scuffed effort after Slew’s shot was blocked for the rampant hosts.

Maidenhead stayed resilient and fought for more goals but a remarkable tie ended with Halifax in Monday’s second-round draw.

