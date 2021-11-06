Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rhys Oates’ early effort enough as Mansfield dump Sunderland out of FA Cup again

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 5.24pm
Former Hartlepool striker Rhys Oates opened the scoring for Mansfield (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Former Hartlepool striker Rhys Oates opened the scoring for Mansfield (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Rhys Oates returned to the north east to knock Sunderland out of the Emirates FA Cup with an early winner in Mansfield’s narrow 1-0 victory.

Nigel Clough’s side, struggling in Sky Bet League Two, claimed an away win for the first time this season at the Black Cats’ expense.

Oates, who left Hartlepool in the summer, made the most of an error from Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge to score the opener in the fifth minute.

It meant Sunderland – who have lost their last three matches in the league – were dumped out by Mansfield for the second year in a row at the same stage.

By the time Nathan Broadhead had forced Mansfield goalkeeper Nathan Bishop into his first meaningful save with a header a few minutes before the break, the Stags were already in front.

Burge’s early clearance should have been routine but it hit a visiting player and Oates controlled the loose ball before dispatching the finish in off the left-hand post.

Mansfield’s Ollie Hawkins also headed against the crossbar with half-time approaching, with Sunderland fortunate not to be two goals behind.

After the restart, Sunderland – after five substitutions – continued in a similar manner.

The nearest they came to levelling was when Carl Winchester headed against the top of the crossbar and Dan Neil’s half-volley shook the woodwork in stoppage-time but Mansfield held on to reach the second round.

