Home Sport

Stevenage score twice in three second-half minutes to earn a replay with MK Dons

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 5.24pm
MK Dons earned a replay against Stevenage (Tim Goode/PA)
MK Dons earned a replay against Stevenage (Tim Goode/PA)

Two goals in three second-half minutes helped fourth-tier Stevenage earn an FA Cup first-round replay at League One MK Dons after a 2-2 draw at Stadium MK.

Dons defender Harry Darling nodded the League One side in front 10 minutes before the break when he rose highest to meet Josh McEachran’s cross with a powerful header, the defender’s first career FA Cup goal.

Despite going behind, Boro staged a second-half revival with quickfire goals through Brad Berry and Elliott List as Alex Revell’s men scored twice in three minutes to turn the tie upside down.

Berry netted first in the 70th minute when he smashed home from inside the box, before List made it 2-1 with a cool right-footed finish moments later as the League Two side sniffed an upset.

Boro’s lead did not last long though, as MK levelled three minutes later when Max Watters found the roof of the net to level the tie and force the sides into a first-round replay at the Lamex Stadium.

