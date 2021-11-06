Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stoke maintain unbeaten run against Luton thanks to Jacob Brown

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 5.26pm
Jacob Brown celebrates after opening the scoring (Leila Coker/PA)
Jacob Brown scored the only goal of the game as Stoke continued their stranglehold over Luton with a 1-0 victory at Kenilworth Road.

The Potters went into the clash having not lost to the Hatters since February 2000 and they kept the run going thanks to Brown’s 34th-minute strike.

And victory saw Michael O’Neill’s side jump up a place to fifth in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Luton had started quite well in the opening exchanges, with visiting goalkeeper Josef Bursik making a sprawling save from Town skipper Sonny Bradley’s header after he rose highest to meet James Bree’s corner.

Harry Cornick then had an opportunity after being found by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s first-time pass, but with more time on his hands than expected he fired tamely at the Potters keeper.

The visitors were denied an opener in the 20th minute when a dangerous corner was turned across goal at the far post, with Leo Ostigard’s close-range attempt deflecting away via the body of midfielder Gabriel Osho.

City forward Steven Fletcher met a free-kick from the left but put his header harmlessly over the top, before Stoke took the lead 11 minutes before half-time.

Romaine Sawyers escaped on the visitors’ right and his low cross was turned home by striker Brown from a matter of yards for his fifth goal of the season.

In the second period, Town looked to draw level when Bree’s cross from the right was met by Cornick, but he was unable to get the right direction on his header and glanced harmlessly off target.

Luton boss Nathan Jones made changes to try and up their attacking momentum, and it almost worked in the 68th minute when Fred Onyedinma’s cross from the left was met by Admiral Muskwe just a few yards from goal, but his header cannoned against the crossbar.

Stoke threatened a second when substitute Mario Vrancic’s in-swinging corner was tipped over by the back-pedalling Simon Sluga.

Bree fired well over with a minute to play, while he failed to control a low delivery into the area at the back post.

Jordan Clark’s ball in was gathered by Bursik while Muskwe could not meet another dangerous cross, as even though Town threw Sluga up for the final moments they could not avoid suffering a home defeat for only the second time this season.

