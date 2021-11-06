Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sam Nombe cancels out Theo Robinson’s goal as Exeter force replay with Bradford

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 5.27pm
Theo Robinson struck for Bradford (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Theo Robinson struck for Bradford (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Sam Nombe scored a late equaliser to earn Exeter a first round FA Cup replay after a 1-1 draw at Valley Parade in a match where Bradford had the bulk of the chances.

Exeter’s extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 16 but Bradford enjoyed most of the play before striker Theo Robinson deservedly put them in front in the 28th minute.

Robinson, who had earlier seen a close-range shot clip the crossbar, latched on to a through pass from Charles Vernam before sliding the ball past the advancing goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

The Bantams continued to dominate and Dawson did well to parry a low shot from Vernam in the 41st minute.

Bradford’s dominance continued after half-time as they came close to increasing their lead in the 65th minute. Elliot Watt’s corner was cleared only to the edge of box from where Levi Sutton struck a superb volley which cannoned off the post.

The home side came close again in the 79th minute when substitute Lee Angol found Oscar Threlkeld with a low cross to the far post, only for Dawson to make a fine save to block his shot.

Former Bradford midfielder Timothee Dieng had the chance to equalise for Exeter when fellow substitute Josh Key cut the ball into his path, but Richard O’Donnell saved his close-range shot.

Exeter persisted and were rewarded with an equaliser in the 86th minute when Key evaded two challenges down the left and Nombe bundled his low cross into the net.

