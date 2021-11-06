Sam Nombe cancels out Theo Robinson’s goal as Exeter force replay with Bradford

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sam Nombe scored a late equaliser to earn Exeter a first round FA Cup replay after a 1-1 draw at Valley Parade in a match where Bradford had the bulk of the chances.

Exeter’s extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 16 but Bradford enjoyed most of the play before striker Theo Robinson deservedly put them in front in the 28th minute.

Robinson, who had earlier seen a close-range shot clip the crossbar, latched on to a through pass from Charles Vernam before sliding the ball past the advancing goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

The Bantams continued to dominate and Dawson did well to parry a low shot from Vernam in the 41st minute.

Bradford’s dominance continued after half-time as they came close to increasing their lead in the 65th minute. Elliot Watt’s corner was cleared only to the edge of box from where Levi Sutton struck a superb volley which cannoned off the post.

The home side came close again in the 79th minute when substitute Lee Angol found Oscar Threlkeld with a low cross to the far post, only for Dawson to make a fine save to block his shot.

Former Bradford midfielder Timothee Dieng had the chance to equalise for Exeter when fellow substitute Josh Key cut the ball into his path, but Richard O’Donnell saved his close-range shot.

Exeter persisted and were rewarded with an equaliser in the 86th minute when Key evaded two challenges down the left and Nombe bundled his low cross into the net.