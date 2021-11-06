Matty Godden at the double as 10-man Coventry hit back to stun Bristol City

Matty Godden’s brace earned 10-man Coventry a last-gasp 3-2 win at home to Bristol City.

The forward scored an added-time winner as the Sky Blues twice came from behind, having seen Ian Maatsen sent off in the first half.

Godden’s double was accompanied by Callum O’Hare’s first goal of the season, the former Aston Villa midfielder levelling things up at 2-2 after Chris Martin and Andreas Weiman had scored for the visitors.

It meant a first win in three home games for Mark Robins’ side after defeat to Swansea in mid-week, while Bristol City have now lost five of their last six in the Sky Bet Championship and conceded three goals in each of their last three away games.

The home side could have opened the scoring inside the first minute after George Tanner gave the ball away to Gustavo Hamer and the Brazilian forced an acrobatic save from goalkeeper Daniel Bentley from long range.

Coventry were the better side throughout the first half, Bentley saving Michael Rose’s header, while Hamer, Maatsen and O’Hare also saw their shots well blocked by the Bristol City back line.

The match exploded into life at the end of the half when Maatsen hauled down Callum O’Dowda as the winger tried to connect with Martin’s through-ball and was sent off for the first time in his career.

Martin stepped up and dispatched the penalty by sending former Robins keeper Simon Moore the wrong way and the Coventry man saved brilliantly before the half was over to prevent Martin doubling the lead before the break.

Robins switched to a back four for the second half and it paid immediate dividends when Viktor Gyokeres was bundled over in the box by Zak Vyner.

Coventry were adamant the defender should have suffered the same fate as Maatsen, but referee Jeremy Simpson disagreed.

Godden squeezed his penalty under Bentley to equalise, but the visitors were in front again after 68 minutes.

Moore could not hold on to Tyreeq Bakinson’s long-range effort and experienced campaigner Martin was on hand to square the ball for Weimann to tap home from two yards.

The lead lasted just six minutes as a corner fell to O’Hare inside the box and the midfielder found the bottom corner through a crowd of bodies to net his first goal of the season.

The visitors almost went ahead for a third time when Martin’s shot whistled wide, while Tyler Walker threatened Bentley’s left-hand post.

But it was Godden who sent the home fans into raptures when he latched on to Liam Kelly’s through-ball and fired into the far corner to seal the Sky Blues the three points in the second minute of injury time.