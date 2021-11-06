Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Aaron Wildig nets the only goal as Morecambe defeat Newport

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 5.31pm
Aaron Wildig scored Morecambe’s winning goal (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Aaron Wildig scored Morecambe’s winning goal (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Morecambe made it into the second round of the FA Cup with a battling 1-0 victory over Newport at the Mazuma Stadium.

Aaron Wildig scored the only goal of the game in the 67th minute just seconds after coming off the bench when he sneaked in at the far post to convert Jonah Ayunga’s right-wing cross.

It was a cruel defeat in many ways for Newport who had the better of the chances but came up against an inspired performance from goalkeeper Jokull Andresson who made a string of fine saves.

Jake Cain produced the first effort of note with a long-range shot that was well saved by Andresson to his right.

Andresson was tested again with a curler from the in-form Dom Telford before Fin Azaz went close in the 41st minutes with a low effort from 20 yards that took a deflection off Scott Wootton and fizzed just the wrong side of the right-hand post.

Andresson was at his best again to tip away a superb strike from Oli Cooper and saved his side at the death to save a shot from the excellent Telford.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier