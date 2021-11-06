Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wigan held in goalless FA Cup first-round stalemate by Solihull Moors

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 5.32pm
The DW Stadium hosted a goalless FA Cup draw on Saturday (Tim Markland/PA)
Sky Bet League One leaders Wigan face a tricky-looking FA Cup first-round replay at Solihull Moors after the National League outfit secured a goalless draw at the DW Stadium.

The home side – who had lost their last four matches in this competition – dominated from start to finish on a bitterly cold afternoon in the north west.

But the closest they came to breaking the deadlock were a couple of long-range efforts from Gwion Edwards which were superbly repelled by Moors goalkeeper Ryan Boot.

Corners from Tom Pearce and Max Power also caused havoc in the visiting defence, with the latter striking the far post before the ball was hacked away.

At the other end, Wigan were indebted to goalkeeper Jamie Jones for helping a Callum Howe header from Jamey Osborne’s corner onto the crossbar.

Not even the second half-introduction of Thelo Aasgaard, Jordan Jones and Stephen Humphrys could tip the game Wigan’s way.

The Latics did have the ball in the net during the four added minutes, with Charlie Wyke rounding the goalkeeper before slotting it home.

But the offside flag had long since been raised on the near side and the Moors had earned their money-spinning second crack at reaching round two.

