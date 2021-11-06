Wigan held in goalless FA Cup first-round stalemate by Solihull Moors

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sky Bet League One leaders Wigan face a tricky-looking FA Cup first-round replay at Solihull Moors after the National League outfit secured a goalless draw at the DW Stadium.

The home side – who had lost their last four matches in this competition – dominated from start to finish on a bitterly cold afternoon in the north west.

But the closest they came to breaking the deadlock were a couple of long-range efforts from Gwion Edwards which were superbly repelled by Moors goalkeeper Ryan Boot.

Corners from Tom Pearce and Max Power also caused havoc in the visiting defence, with the latter striking the far post before the ball was hacked away.

At the other end, Wigan were indebted to goalkeeper Jamie Jones for helping a Callum Howe header from Jamey Osborne’s corner onto the crossbar.

Not even the second half-introduction of Thelo Aasgaard, Jordan Jones and Stephen Humphrys could tip the game Wigan’s way.

The Latics did have the ball in the net during the four added minutes, with Charlie Wyke rounding the goalkeeper before slotting it home.

But the offside flag had long since been raised on the near side and the Moors had earned their money-spinning second crack at reaching round two.