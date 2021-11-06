Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum McManaman’s strike is enough to see Tranmere through

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 5.32pm
Callum McManaman scored the winning goal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Callum McManaman scored the winning goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

FA Cup winner Callum McManaman scored the only goal of the game as Tranmere booked a place in round two with a 1-0 victory at League Two rivals Crawley.

Winger McManaman, who starred in Wigan’s 2013 triumph over Manchester City, settled the issue in the first half as Crawley tumbled to a fifth successive defeat in all competitions.

Rovers boss Micky Mellon made four changes after slamming his side for a “really poor all-round performance” in the 2-0 defeat at Mansfield last week.

The recalled Ashley Nadesan, one of five changes made by Crawley head coach John Yems, almost found Tom Nichols after a surging run before having a header saved by goalkeeper Ross Doohan.

Rovers broke the deadlock seven minutes before the break when McManaman scored his second goal of the season.

He poked the ball home from close range at the second attempt after veteran keeper Glenn Morris had parried his initial effort from Lee O’Connor’s cross.

Jack Powell fired wide from the edge of the area for Crawley shortly after the break before Yems made a double change, bringing on Tyler Frost and Will Ferry.

Rovers keeper Doohan kept his side ahead by blocking a low shot from top scorer Kwesi Appiah.

Crawley enjoyed more possession as the tie wore on but could not produce an equaliser.

