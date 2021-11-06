Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Daniel Jebbison earns Burton place in FA Cup second round

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 5.37pm
Daniel Jebbison (PA)
Daniel Jebbison (PA)

Daniel Jebbison’s clinical late finish handed Burton a gritty 2-1 win at League One rivals Fleetwood.

Jebbison darted in to convert Tom Hamer’s measured cross to hand the visitors victory with 13 minutes to go in dreadful conditions on the Fylde coast.

Fleetwood struck the opener after 12 minutes at a blustery Highbury.

Shayden Morris’s crisp low cross was spilled by goalkeeper Ben Garratt, allowing Joe Garner to poke home the loose ball from close range.

Burton struck back swiftly, however, with Joe Powell firing home from 20 yards after meeting Michael Mancienne’s tidy pass.

Morris almost put the hosts back in front when his strike from a tight angle was superbly palmed over the top by Garratt.

At the other end, Powell’s well-struck free-kick was deflected narrowly wide.

Burton opened the second period brightly, and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson should have done better when he blazed over from 12 yards.

After Jebbison had struck what turned out to be the winner, Albion comfortably hung on to their lead.

Albion sub Omari Patrick saw a late curling strike saved well by home goalkeeper Alex Cairns.

