Perfect day for Louis Reed and Swindon as they ease to victory at Crewe

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 5.38pm
Louis Reed scored twice for Swindon (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Louis Reed scored twice as Sky Bet League Two Swindon booked their second-round place with a comfortable 3-0 win at League One strugglers Crewe.

The Robins took their impressive away form in the league with them to Gresty Road, with Ipswich loanee Tyreece Simpson also on target.

Kaine Hayden volleyed over in the opening stages before Crewe goalkeeper Dave Richards came off his line to block Harry McKirdy’s route to goal.

Ben Garner’s side were ahead in the 25th minute when Reed was offered space to shoot and found the top corner with a stunning blast from 25 yards.

McKirdy played a key role in the second in the 52nd minute, holding the ball up and releasing Simpson, who cantered clear and found the far corner with a low finish from just inside the box.

Crewe were on the retreat again, conceding a free-kick inside their ‘D’ from which Reed’s effort ricocheted off the wall and onto the roof of the net.

Richards was off his line again, this time to thwart Simpson and Ellis Iandolo had a far-post finish ruled out for offside.

But Reed grabbed his second with a low free-kick which flew past the home defence and Richards into the corner in the 79th minute.

