Aaron Drinan sends Leyton Orient into FA Cup second round at Ebbsfleet’s expense

Leyton Orient edged into the second round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 home win but had to work hard throughout to overcome plucky National League South opponents Ebbsfleet.

The deciding goal was scored by Aaron Drinan, who put the League Two side ahead in the 24th minutes after a sterile opening period that had produced little in the way of concern for either keeper.

Drinan, who scored a hat-trick in his previous outing, raced on to a delightful through pass from central defender Shadrach Ogie, and controlled the ball before drilling his shot from a tight angle across goalkeeper Josh Gould goal and into the far corner.

Both sides showed neat build-up play throughout but were guilty of stray final passes.

Ebbsfleet came closest to a leveller soon into the second period when Dominic Poleon turned his marker and saw his shot narrowly pass the wrong side of a post.

Although the visitors dominated the final 10 minutes, they were unable to test Lawrence Vigouroux in the home goal as the EFL side progressed.