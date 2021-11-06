Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aaron Drinan sends Leyton Orient into FA Cup second round at Ebbsfleet’s expense

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 5.38pm
Aaron Drinan scored for Leyton Orient (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Aaron Drinan scored for Leyton Orient (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Leyton Orient edged into the second round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 home win but had to work hard throughout to overcome plucky National League South opponents Ebbsfleet.

The deciding goal was scored by Aaron Drinan, who put the League Two side ahead in the 24th minutes after a sterile opening period that had produced little in the way of concern for either keeper.

Drinan, who scored a hat-trick in his previous outing, raced on to a delightful through pass from central defender Shadrach Ogie, and controlled the ball before drilling his shot from a tight angle across goalkeeper Josh Gould goal and into the far corner.

Both sides showed neat build-up play throughout but were guilty of stray final passes.

Ebbsfleet came closest to a leveller soon into the second period when Dominic Poleon turned his marker and saw his shot narrowly pass the wrong side of a post.

Although the visitors dominated the final 10 minutes, they were unable to test Lawrence Vigouroux in the home goal as the EFL side progressed.

