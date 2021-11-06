Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Struggle for Sutton as they edge out Hayes

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 5.48pm
Will Randall netted the winner for Sutton at Hayes (Aaron Chown/PA)
Will Randall’s second-half winner secured Sutton a place in the FA Cup second round with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Southern League Premier South side Hayes & Yeading.

Randall struck from the edge of the box with 19 minutes left after good work from substitute Donovan Wilson.

Sutton, sitting ninth in League Two despite losing three of their last four matches, were made to fight all the way by Hayes who had gone into the game with an unbeaten record this season.

Hayes goalkeeper Tyla Dickinson produced a stunning save to deny Isaac Olaofe eight minutes before the break with the best opening of the half.

Opposite number Dean Bouzanis then kept his side on level terms with a quickfire double save, first from Tyler Goodrham and then Moses Emmanuel.

But once Randall broke the deadlock, Hayes were unable to muster a response as they fell short of reaching the second round for the first time in the club’s history.

