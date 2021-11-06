Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Steve Evans compares Gillingham forward Gerald Sithole to Brentford’s Ivan Toney

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 5.50pm
Gillingham manager Steve Evans (Richard Sellers/PA)
Gillingham manager Steve Evans (Richard Sellers/PA)

Gillingham boss Steve Evans compared his teenage forward Gerald Sithole to a Premier League striker after drawing 1-1 with Cheltenham in the FA Cup first round.

Mattie Pollock gave the Robins the lead after 34 minutes when his header was controversially adjudged to have crossed the line, despite Robbie McKenzie’s attempted acrobatic clearance.

Sithole then exquisitely equalised for the Gills with “an Ivan Toney-like finish” on the hour mark to force a replay.

And while Evans was happy to liken the 18-year-old Sithole to Brentford’s talisman Toney, he was less than impressed with the officiating.

“The disappointment is that Cheltenham score a goal today that isn’t a goal,” he said. “People have said the full ball isn’t over the line. The assistant is a long way away to give that.

“We’re not going to blame anyone; we didn’t play well enough in the first half but did enough in the second half to comfortably win a cup tie against a good side.

“I need another fixture like I need a big spot on my nose, but we’ll go to Cheltenham and pick a team – and I’m not sure we have an XI right now – and we’ll fight like we’ve done in the second half today.

“I’m proud of the kids – they’ve raised the senior players. Gerald [Sithole] gave us a spark, Bailey [Akehurst] made two or three great runs and also gave us a spark.

“Gerald has got everything to be a really good player and I’m absolutely in love with him. He’s a really good finisher – his goal today was like an Ivan Toney finish.”

For the second game in a row, Cheltenham squandered a 1-0 lead away from home to draw 1-1 – having done so at Portsmouth in midweek – and manager Michael Duff is desperate for his side to have enough self-belief to stay on the front foot once ahead.

“I’m disappointed as I felt we did enough to win the game,” explained Duff. “We went 1-0 up and we stopped passing the ball. They equalise and we started passing the ball again.

“Every time we made more than four passes we got into their back line. We’ve got to learn and grow from that but being slightly disappointed with a draw away at Gillingham shows how far we’ve come.

“The group is great and I just said to them that I love how they go about their work and the way they work for each other.

“But it’s about trying to get that final bit of belief into them, something that means when we go 1-0 up we stay on the front foot.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier