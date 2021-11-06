Altrincham battle back to force replay with Gateshead

Altrincham came from two goals down to secure an FA Cup first-round replay against National League North promotion challengers Gateshead following a 2-2 draw.

It was Gateshead that had the better of the chances in a surprisingly low-key first-half as the quarter-hour mark passed when top goalscorer Macaulay Langstaff diverted a cross narrowly wide with the goal at his mercy.

Altrincham slowly warmed to the task and had a first sight of goal on the half-hour as a goal-bound shot from Tobias Mullarkey was diverted over the bar by a combination of home defenders.

However, the half-time whistle signalled the end of a goalless opening 45 minutes where neither side managed to make the most of their clear attacking threat.

If the first-half was a famine, its successor proved to be a feast as Gateshead took the lead within five minutes of the restart with a low, driven finish from the edge of the area by former Newcastle striker Adam Campbell.

Cedwyn Scott could and should have doubled the hosts’ lead just before the hour-mark – but that task was led to captain Greg Olley as his free-kick beat everyone to put Mike Williamson’s side in control with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Robins substitute Marcus Dinanga gave the visitors some hope of mounting a comeback when he slotted home in the closing stages and they earned a second crack at the Tynesiders as captain Jake Moult bundled home a scrappy equaliser in the fifth minute of injury-time.