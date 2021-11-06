Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Altrincham battle back to force replay with Gateshead

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 5.50pm
Gateshead v Altrincham (PA)
Gateshead v Altrincham (PA)

Altrincham came from two goals down to secure an FA Cup first-round replay against National League North promotion challengers Gateshead following a 2-2 draw.

It was Gateshead that had the better of the chances in a surprisingly low-key first-half as the quarter-hour mark passed when top goalscorer Macaulay Langstaff diverted a cross narrowly wide with the goal at his mercy.

Altrincham slowly warmed to the task and had a first sight of goal on the half-hour as a goal-bound shot from Tobias Mullarkey was diverted over the bar by a combination of home defenders.

However, the half-time whistle signalled the end of a goalless opening 45 minutes where neither side managed to make the most of their clear attacking threat.

If the first-half was a famine, its successor proved to be a feast as Gateshead took the lead within five minutes of the restart with a low, driven finish from the edge of the area by former Newcastle striker Adam Campbell.

Cedwyn Scott could and should have doubled the hosts’ lead just before the hour-mark – but that task was led to captain Greg Olley as his free-kick beat everyone to put Mike Williamson’s side in control with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Robins substitute Marcus Dinanga gave the visitors some hope of mounting a comeback when he slotted home in the closing stages and they earned a second crack at the Tynesiders as captain Jake Moult bundled home a scrappy equaliser in the fifth minute of injury-time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier