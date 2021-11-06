Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Max Sanders edges Lincoln through against Bowers and Pitsea

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 5.53pm Updated: November 6 2021, 7.02pm
Max Sanders found the net for Lincoln (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Max Sanders found the net for Lincoln (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Max Sanders spared Lincoln’s blushes as his second-half strike saw off battling part-timers Bowers and Pitsea 1-0 in the FA Cup first round.

Sanders struck in the 66th minute to secure a place in round two for the League One side, who were given more than a scare by the Essex-based Isthmian League Premier Division side.

The minnows had the better of the first half as they made their maiden appearance in the FA Cup proper.

Home goalkeeper Sam Long was called on to tip Max Cornhill’s rasping half-volley on to the crossbar and then produced a fine save to keep out Jamie Dicks’ free-kick.

City’s Dutch defender Lewis Montsma had an effort that was deflected just wide, while Dan Nlundulu and Hakeeb Adelakun both fired tame efforts at goal.

Lincoln introduced young striker Freddie Draper in a bid to avoid embarrassment and his header forced visiting keeper Mitchell Beeney into a one-handed save just before the hour.

City winger Adelakun then struck a post, before Sanders produced a moment of magic to beat Beeney from a tight angle to eventually knock the stuffing out of the visitors.

