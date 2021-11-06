Max Sanders edges Lincoln through against Bowers and Pitsea

An error occurred. Please try again.

Max Sanders spared Lincoln’s blushes as his second-half strike saw off battling part-timers Bowers and Pitsea 1-0 in the FA Cup first round.

Sanders struck in the 66th minute to secure a place in round two for the League One side, who were given more than a scare by the Essex-based Isthmian League Premier Division side.

The minnows had the better of the first half as they made their maiden appearance in the FA Cup proper.

Home goalkeeper Sam Long was called on to tip Max Cornhill’s rasping half-volley on to the crossbar and then produced a fine save to keep out Jamie Dicks’ free-kick.

City’s Dutch defender Lewis Montsma had an effort that was deflected just wide, while Dan Nlundulu and Hakeeb Adelakun both fired tame efforts at goal.

Lincoln introduced young striker Freddie Draper in a bid to avoid embarrassment and his header forced visiting keeper Mitchell Beeney into a one-handed save just before the hour.

City winger Adelakun then struck a post, before Sanders produced a moment of magic to beat Beeney from a tight angle to eventually knock the stuffing out of the visitors.