Pete Wild stunned after 11-goal thriller for FC Halifax

Pete Wild was stunned after FC Halifax scored seven goals to claim a remarkable victory against National League rivals Maidenhead in an 11-goal thriller in the FA Cup first round.

There were 10 goals in a frantic opening hour, and the hosts led 4-3 at half-time before asserting their dominance after the break.

Top scorer Billy Waters scored a brace and Tyrell Warren, Matty Warburton, Kian Spence, Jordan Slew and Elliot Newby all netted.

Wild said: “It went from the sublime to the ridiculous.

“We were excellent in possession, which is what we’ve worked on and what we’re good at, but we were rubbish out of it.

“We’ve scored seven great goals but as a team, as staff and as a squad we’ve got to be concerned with the goals we’ve conceded.

“But let’s not overshadow how good we were in attack.

“(Financially) It’s huge for the club because we had to take out a loan last year to finish the season and the chairman’s phenomenal with his support.”

Maidenhead’s four goals were in vain, and assistant boss Ryan Peters said: “It wasn’t great. If you’re a neutral it’s a terrific game to be a part of but if you’re us and you’ve let in as many goals as we have, we’re not incredibly happy.

“Four goals away from home would usually win you a game of football but unfortunately our defensive display as a team has let us down and that’s why we’re out of the cup.”