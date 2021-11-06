Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Keith Millen pleased with Carlisle’s professionalism in win over Horsham

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 5.59pm
Keith Millen was pleased with Carlisle’s professional display (Nick Potts/PA)
Keith Millen was pleased with Carlisle’s professional display (Nick Potts/PA)

Keith Millen hailed Carlisle’s professionalism after beating non-league Horsham 2-0 in the first round of the FA Cup.

Brad Young scored the first and set up Zach Clough’s late second to end the minnows’ remarkable run.

The seventh-tier side kept the League Two strugglers at bay for almost 70 minutes.

But Millen, who presided over his first win since taking over the club, said: “It’s a good win for this group of players after the last few weeks.

“They were really professional and stuck to the task well. We all know everyone loves a cup upset and the pressure was on us.

“Hopefully we can take this win with us into the league because we need results and we all know that.”

Horsham did themselves proud in their first appearance against a Football League side since 2008.

Goalkeeper Sam Howes pulled off some five saves to keep the Isthmian Premier Division club in the game.

And Hornets’ manager Dominic di Paola said: “These players can be extremely proud of what they have achieved.

“It’s been a great journey for us as a group and as a club. I couldn’t be any more proud of these players if I tried.

“Of course we’re disappointed and would have loved to go through. That’s the glamour of the FA Cup.

“But we’ve come to a great club, a great ground and haven’t embarrassed ourselves. We’ve enjoyed it immensely.”

