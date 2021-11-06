Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Port Vale boss heaps praise on ‘model pro’ James Wilson after FA Cup hat-trick

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 6.02pm
Port Vale’s boss reserved praise for James Wilson (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Port Vale’s boss reserved praise for James Wilson (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Darrell Clarke was full of praise for his hat-trick hero James Wilson as Port Vale progressed in the FA Cup with a 5-1 win against Accrington.

Wilson hit the only goal of the first half and netted two more for his first senior hat-trick after Stanley’s Colby Bishop was dismissed.

Though Ethan Hamilton hit one for Stanley, Lewis Cass and George Lloyd scored late goals for Vale to send their Sky Bet League One visitors tumbling out of the cup.

And Clarke paid tribute to his striker’s efforts, saying: “He’s a great lad, a model pro and he’s been at some big clubs.

“He’s enjoying his football, that was the remit for him when he came here – to enjoy his football and to work hard for the team, which he’s done on every occasion. We know he has that ability to score goals, and we’ve seen what attributes he brings to the squad.

“I’m delighted to get into the next round, scoring five goals is a bonus.”

Accrington boss John Coleman bemoaned his luck following the heavy defeat by a side from the division below, insisting Bishop’s dismissal was a crucial moment.

“If you’d have said to me after half an hour we were going to lose that game 5-1 I wouldn’t have believed you, things like that happen in football though,” said Coleman.

“They got their tails up and a lot of things went in their favour today.

“The game hinged on their player kicking our player, our player pushing him off and the linesman choosing to only see one thing.

“At 1-0 we were very much in the game, we had more possession in the first half but if you don’t take your chances and you go to sleep and gift them a goal you’re chasing the game.”

