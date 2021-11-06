Bromley made it really difficult – Paul Warne relieved after Rotherham progress

Rotherham manager Paul Warne praised his players for getting through the tough challenge posed by non-league battlers Bromley in the FA Cup first round.

The contest was effectively ended just prior to the break, with Ben Wiles and Freddie Ladapo striking in quick succession.

Bromley’s task of getting back into the game were dealt a further blow when one of their half-time substitutes, Haji Mnoga, was given a straight red card for a wild tackle on Chiedozie Ogbene before Will Grigg made it 3-0 10 minutes from time.

Warne said: “I don’t know if it was comfortable, they made it really difficult for us and they could have taken the lead.

“It was possibly more difficult than the scoreline suggests.

“Fortunately we rode our defensive moments and managed to take the lead. Wilesy scored an absolute screamer and to get the second goal just before half-time knocked the stuffing out of them a little bit.

“With the sending-off, the game was sort of over. Overall it was a really professional performance. We could have scored more goals.

“On another day they could have scored and the game could have taken a different turn. But we came out on top and I am really pleased. Our attitude was spot on.

“I don’t think anyone is complaining about a red card. The player did lose control.”

Bromley manager Andy Woodman said: “I thought there were three big decisions the referee had to make and he got one right and two wrong.

“The first goal was offside and a foul. I think if we had body-checked a player like that, it would have been given against us. The corner wasn’t a corner. Their guy headed it out.

“That is my little bit of disappointment because I thought if we could have got to half-time, I felt we were in the game. The two quick goals killed us.

“The referee and linesmen’s decisions weren’t on point. But we have given an account of ourselves.

“I am disappointed because I wanted to be the team who did something special in the cup but it wasn’t meant to be.

“Though Rotherham are in League One, they’re a Championship side. They have players all over the place.

“I thought we weathered a storm and my gameplan was to get to half-time and be tight for 10 minutes in the second half before going for broke. It knocked the wind out of our sails a little bit.”

On the red card, Woodman added: “I was more just relieved that the boy got up. It was looking bad at one point.

“It was a red and there is no doubt about that. Then it became a mountain for us but we still had chances.”