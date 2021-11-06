Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wayne Rooney praises character of players after 10-man Derby claim a point

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 6.21pm
Wayne Rooney praised his players after Derby earned a point at Millwall (Ashley Western/PA)
Wayne Rooney praised his players after Derby earned a point at Millwall (Ashley Western/PA)

Derby manager Wayne Rooney was pleased with the character his team showed with 10 men as they dug deep to earn a 1-1 draw at Millwall.

This was a considerably better performance from the Rams than in their midweek defeat at Barnsley and they briefly had thoughts of ending their six-game unbeaten run, following Festy Ebosele’s first senior goal.

They were quickly pegged back by one of their former players, in Scott Malone, and their fans will have been understandably worried their efforts would count for nothing following Nathan Byrne’s red card.

But the Championship’s bottom club were able to soak up the late pressure from Millwall, with their goalkeeper Kelle Roos pulling off some vital saves.

Rooney said: “Talking 90 minutes, we’ve probably done enough to win the game.

“In the first half, especially, we were dominating possession and also creating chances.

“The second half we started a bit slow, then we get the red card, but the lads showed their character.

“It’s always tough when you go down to 10 men, in terms of: do we go to a back five and defend the box?

“Obviously, we knew Matt Smith would come on at some point and he’s a threat, so I wanted to keep the lads up the pitch as well to try and still win the game because I felt we still could.

“There were gaps there and we had a few good chances when we went to 10 men so, overall, a point is never bad away from home, but I felt we could have got three today.”

Derby went ahead after 44 minutes when Jake Cooper was caught in possession by Sam Baldock, who moved the ball on to Tom Lawrence and his pass found Ebosele in space to finish first time.

Millwall’s response was swift, however, as Malone hit a well-struck shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the area during first-half stoppage time.

Jed Wallace almost completed the turnaround when he ran away from Curtis Davies, only to be denied by a good block by Roos.

There were then escapes at both ends, as George Saville put a great chance wide for Millwall before Bartosz Bialkowski did just enough to deny Jason Knight.

Derby then lost Byrne in the 64th minute, but Baldock still had a chance to put them back in front before Roos did well to push away Benik Afobe’s overhead kick with 11 minutes left.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett felt his side had not shown enough conviction.

He said of Derby: “I think they turned up and showed a brilliant response from the Barnsley defeat.

“I just think, after the first 10 minutes, we didn’t do things with enough conviction.

“For some reason, at home, we seem to just be a little bit edgy, we didn’t move the ball well enough and I just don’t think we played with enough belief.

“I said at half-time we scored a good goal at the right time – it was an excellent goal, a great bit of play by Jed that put Scotty Malone in for a brilliant finish.

“That was after us conceding a horrendous goal, on our behalf.

“We just overplayed, we tried to go backwards when we had a chance to play forwards and we end up making a mistake for their goal.

“I would say, at that point, it was deserved because they moved the ball really well.”

