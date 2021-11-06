Mark Robinson wants more from AFC Wimbledon despite FA Cup win over Guiseley

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson says the narrow 1-0 win over Guiseley in the FA Cup first round was a reality check for his side.

Ollie Palmer’s strike gave the Dons the lead in the 44th minute and they held on despite plenty of nervous moments against opponents from the sixth tier.

Guiseley piled on the pressure in the second half and could have forced a replay late on if Jacob Gratton’s effort had not flashed just wide of Nik Tzanev’s net.

Robinson said: “It was a bit of a reality check, but we are what we are right now. We’re having a dip in confidence, but there’s only one way out of that and that’s belief.

“They’re a physical side and we knew we’d have to move the ball quickly to make them tire. I thought that started to happen towards the end of the first half but we were causing ourselves our own problems by overplaying in the wrong areas of the pitch.

“In the second half we lost our rhythm and the crowd were getting disappointed, and then some of the lads hid a little bit. They’re 20, 21, and I’m sure we’ve all gone to work a bit nervous when things aren’t going too great, and that’s what you saw today.

“It’s nice to be in the next round but we know the performance was nowhere near where we need to be.”

Guiseley joint-managers Marcus Bignot and Russ O’Neill were proud of their side for the tenacity they showed.

Bignot said: “For ourselves, we’re filled with immense pride. It’s not easy to take when you lose football matches but if you’re going to lose that’s how you want to do it.

“To a man we were superb, disappointed to concede just before half-time, but we were in the game performance-wise. In the second half we spoke about how important that next goal was going to be, and we did everything but score.

“I got emotional in the dressing room because we’ve just come off the back of a period where the boys have had to isolate.

“We’ve only had one training session to prepare for today and the manner with which they executed the game plan is a great example of the direction we want to take this team and club.

“I really respect the job that Mark’s done here and what he’s done with the football club. I wish everyone connected with the club all the best in the next round.”