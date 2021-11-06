Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Robinson wants more from AFC Wimbledon despite FA Cup win over Guiseley

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 6.22pm
AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson (Tess Derry/PA)
AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson (Tess Derry/PA)

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson says the narrow 1-0 win over Guiseley in the FA Cup first round was a reality check for his side.

Ollie Palmer’s strike gave the Dons the lead in the 44th minute and they held on despite plenty of nervous moments against opponents from the sixth tier.

Guiseley piled on the pressure in the second half and could have forced a replay late on if Jacob Gratton’s effort had not flashed just wide of Nik Tzanev’s net.

Robinson said: “It was a bit of a reality check, but we are what we are right now. We’re having a dip in confidence, but there’s only one way out of that and that’s belief.

“They’re a physical side and we knew we’d have to move the ball quickly to make them tire. I thought that started to happen towards the end of the first half but we were causing ourselves our own problems by overplaying in the wrong areas of the pitch.

“In the second half we lost our rhythm and the crowd were getting disappointed, and then some of the lads hid a little bit. They’re 20, 21, and I’m sure we’ve all gone to work a bit nervous when things aren’t going too great, and that’s what you saw today.

“It’s nice to be in the next round but we know the performance was nowhere near where we need to be.”

Guiseley joint-managers Marcus Bignot and Russ O’Neill were proud of their side for the tenacity they showed.

Bignot said: “For ourselves, we’re filled with immense pride. It’s not easy to take when you lose football matches but if you’re going to lose that’s how you want to do it.

“To a man we were superb, disappointed to concede just before half-time, but we were in the game performance-wise. In the second half we spoke about how important that next goal was going to be, and we did everything but score.

“I got emotional in the dressing room because we’ve just come off the back of a period where the boys have had to isolate.

“We’ve only had one training session to prepare for today and the manner with which they executed the game plan is a great example of the direction we want to take this team and club.

“I really respect the job that Mark’s done here and what he’s done with the football club. I wish everyone connected with the club all the best in the next round.”

