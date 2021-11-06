‘We’re thrilled’ – Kidderminster celebrate FA Cup upset

Kidderminster assistant Jimmy O’Connor urged his victorious players to make the most of their FA Cup upset of Grimsby.

Ashley Hemmings’ cool penalty 18 minutes from time decided a hard-fought tie.

Hemmings sent Max Crocombe the wrong way from the spot after Ethan Freemantle was brought down by Luke Waterfall, the goal coming shortly after Michee Efete had been denied by the outside of a post at the other end.

“We’re thrilled and have told the boys they have to enjoy these moments,” said O’Connor.

“After the past couple of years, with Covid and the situation with having no crowds, seeing the looks on the faces of everyone afterwards is what we play this game for.

“It was a fantastic atmosphere all day and to get the result and make everyone’s weekend was brilliant for us.

“We knew what we were up against. We were well prepared and this group of players is growing in belief and stature, they are becoming men.

“They looked after each other out there and solved problems, they have a bit of heart and that helps. We had to show all of that and I cannot speak highly enough of them.”

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst admitted he had “no real complaints” about the penalty decision.

“I knew it was going to be difficult and credit to Kidderminster,” he added.

“In possession they are probably better than some of the teams we have faced and will face.

“We dealt with a lot of that, but then it got a bit scrappy, we gave away the penalty and that allowed them to hook on a lot of balls. They had willing runners that kept the ball up the pitch and made it difficult to get any kind of momentum or create anything of note.”