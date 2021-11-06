Phil Parkinson hails Altrincham spirit after forcing FA Cup draw

An error occurred. Please try again.

Altrincham manager Phil Parkinson hailed the “spirit and courage” of his players as they came from two goals down to secure an FA Cup first-round replay against Gateshead.

The Robins looked set to exit the competition as goals from Heed duo Adam Campbell and Greg Olley put the National League North side in control with 10 minutes remaining at the International Stadium.

Substitute Marcus Dinanga reduced the arrears with eight minutes remaining and captain Jake Moult pounced in the fifth minute of injury-time to ensure the two sides will meet at Altrincham’s J Davidson Stadium on Tuesday week.

“I know this group of players really well and I knew we only needed one opportunity,” said Parkinson.

“We have done this on a number of occasions and that’s why I wasn’t surprised to see it happen again.

“We didn’t go direct, we did what we do well and we showed that spirit and courage.

“Gateshead are one of the best, if not the best side in their division, so we have done well to get back into the game and get a draw here.”

Parkinson’s emotions were a contrast to those of his opposite number as Gateshead player-manager Mike Williamson cut an understandably frustrated figure as he assessed his side’s performance.

“We a disappointed and frustrated, it’s a difficult one to take,” explained the former Newcastle centre-back.

“I felt as though the performance was very good from start to 82 minutes and then we have fallen into making some very bad decisions.

“Altrincham are a very good team, we have matched them, and we are still in the hat, so we have to try and look at the positives.”