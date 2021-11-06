Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Phil Parkinson hails Altrincham spirit after forcing FA Cup draw

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 6.38pm
Phil Parkinson (PA)
Phil Parkinson (PA)

Altrincham manager Phil Parkinson hailed the “spirit and courage” of his players as they came from two goals down to secure an FA Cup first-round replay against Gateshead.

The Robins looked set to exit the competition as goals from Heed duo Adam Campbell and Greg Olley put the National League North side in control with 10 minutes remaining at the International Stadium.

Substitute Marcus Dinanga reduced the arrears with eight minutes remaining and captain Jake Moult pounced in the fifth minute of injury-time to ensure the two sides will meet at Altrincham’s J Davidson Stadium on Tuesday week.

“I know this group of players really well and I knew we only needed one opportunity,” said Parkinson.

“We have done this on a number of occasions and that’s why I wasn’t surprised to see it happen again.

“We didn’t go direct, we did what we do well and we showed that spirit and courage.

“Gateshead are one of the best, if not the best side in their division, so we have done well to get back into the game and get a draw here.”

Parkinson’s emotions were a contrast to those of his opposite number as Gateshead player-manager Mike Williamson cut an understandably frustrated figure as he assessed his side’s performance.

“We a disappointed and frustrated, it’s a difficult one to take,” explained the former Newcastle centre-back.

“I felt as though the performance was very good from start to 82 minutes and then we have fallen into making some very bad decisions.

“Altrincham are a very good team, we have matched them, and we are still in the hat, so we have to try and look at the positives.”

