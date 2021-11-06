Micky Mellon pleased with Tranmere’s response at Crawley

Boss Micky Mellon got the reaction he was looking for from his Tranmere side after Callum McManaman’s first-half strike clinched a 1-0 FA Cup win at League Two rivals Crawley.

Winger McManaman, who won the FA Cup with Wigan in 2013, settled the issue with a close-range effort to register his first goal since scoring the winner against Walsall on the opening day.

Mellon had described Rovers’ 2-0 defeat at Mansfield last week as a “really poor all-round performance”, following on from a 2-0 home defeat to Northampton.

The Rovers chief made four changes and was delighted with the way his side proved difficult to beat.

He said: “We came here to win after two not-so-good performances and we wanted to be tough and resolute.

“We respect Crawley but we wanted to be that bit solid in there. We set up to be difficult to beat and we are delighted with the result.”

Crawley came closest to equalising when keeper Ross Doohan blocked a goal-bound shot from top scorer Kwesi Appiah, and Mellon said: “The keeper made one terrific save.

“It’s great to be in the second round and to be able to fight for a possible prize in the third round. It’s a big win and I’m very satisfied.”

Crawley have now lost their last five games in all competitions – their worst run under John Yems – but have been been beset by injury and suspension problems and Yems said the players on duty were the only fit ones at the club.

“It was another frustrating day but after conceding another soft goal the lads had a go in the second half,” he said.

“Injuries and suspensions don’t help and we now need to stick together. The players that were playing were the only fit players we have at the club.

“We’ve got to be better. Credit to Tranmere, I like them as a club, but we’ve got to get our finger out rapid.

“The good thing is this (run of defeats) is happening now and not at the end of the season.”