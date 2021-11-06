Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Simon Weaver hails impact of substitutes in comeback Harrogate win

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 6.46pm
Simon Weaver (PA)

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver hailed the impact of substitutes Danilo Orsi and Simon Power as the pair fired his team to a 2-1 home victory over Wrexham.

The Dragons had looked on course to secure their first FA Cup victory against higher-division opposition since dropping out of the Football League in 2008 after Jordan Ponticelli’s first goal of the season gave them a 38th-minute lead.

But the benched duo left the dugout to send the Sulphurites into the second round with two second-half strikes in the space of six minutes.

When asked if their impact represented a managerial masterstroke, a modest Weaver laughed: “You can read it that way or you could say I selected the wrong team in the first place.

“We had worked on a 4-3-3 and staying patient, but we were just going sideways and backwards too much against a 4-5-1 team that dropped right off to their 18-yard box. We needed to play with a bit more pace and take the handbrake off because there was not enough energy and vigour to our game.

“We played 4-3-3 at Leyton Orient, but they were a team who wanted to be in the ascendancy more. Wrexham were playing for set-pieces and Ben Tozer’s long throw is a massive weapon for them.

“We needed to be braver on the ball and, in that final 20 minutes, we took our chances and I thought the opposition couldn’t handle our pace.  I’m delighted for the lads who came in and scored and the truth is you can’t go through a season only relying on 12 or 13 players.”

Wrexham assistant-manager Steve Parkin was left shocked that his team did not come away with at least a share of the spoils and a replay at the Racecourse Ground after feeling that the players had carried out the gameplan perfectly for long periods.

He said: “I’m disappointed because we set the team up to do a job against a very good League Two team and the players followed the gameplan pretty well. We wanted to stop their key players – both of their wide men – being dangerous and I thought we kept them reasonably quiet.

“We had a real foothold in the game, getting the goal. We allowed them some possession but nothing in very dangerous areas but, then, a mad five minutes cost us the game.

“Playing down the slope with the conditions, they were always going to have a spell in the second half but I thought we were nice and solid and had a few chances on the break, so to lose the game was frustrating. I felt we were in control of the game, if not possession, but I never envisaged losing the game.”

