Derek Adams disappointed as Bradford fail to finish off Exeter

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 6.56pm
Derek Adams’ side were forced to a replay (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Manager Derek Adams expressed his frustration after seeing Bradford concede a late equaliser as Exeter forced an FA Cup replay with a 1-1 draw at Valley Parade.

The result extended Exeter’s unbeaten run in all competitions to 16 matches but Bradford were the dominant side and deserved to go in front in the 28th minute when Theo Robinson ran on to Charles Vernam’s pass and slid the ball past keeper Cameron Dawson.

Exeter made Bradford pay for their failure to make the most of their dominance by equalising in the 86th minute when George Key crossed for Sam Nombe to bundle the ball into the net and earn a replay.

Adams said: “We produced a very good performance. We created opportunities and we should be in the next round of the FA Cup.

“We were the better team for most of the game, created most opportunities, we have hit the bar, we have hit the post, the keeper has made two very good saves, we have opened up the opposition, but unfortunately we haven’t scored enough goals to win – that’s the frustrating thing.”

Adams was disappointed with the manner of Exeter’s equaliser.

“We have to deal with that situation better,” he said. “We have to defend it better.

“We wanted to finish them off here. Now we have it again at Exeter in the replay.”

Exeter manager Matt Taylor said: “I thought we were fortunate, but we showed resilience and character and our goalkeeper made some important saves. We rode our luck in the last half hour to keep the score at 1-0 and managed to score an equaliser. That’s football.

“If I was stood here looking at a 2-0 scoreline I could have no complaints, but we kept going and somehow we have managed to score from the one bit of good play we had.”

Taylor made five substitutions and said: “Some of our substitutions made an impact, but I couldn’t understand why we were so poor with and without the ball. We didn’t do ourselves justice.

“Bradford are a good team in League Two and we will learn from this match.”

