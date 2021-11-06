Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kyle Coetzer urges Scotland to bid farewell to the T20 World Cup in style

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 7.18pm
Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer wants his team to take their leave of the T20 World Cup in style (Robert Perry/PA)
Kyle Coetzer has urged Scotland to bid farewell to the T20 World Cup with all guns blazing as they bring down the curtain on their campaign against in-form Pakistan on Sunday.

The Scots, who have lost all four of their Group 2 fixtures to date, go head-to-head with the semi-finalists in Sharjah with nothing to lose, and captain Coetzer wants his men to enjoy themselves.

He said: “We’ve got one last show, one last crack of the whip while we’re out here. We’re not going to play together for a long period of time. We’re not going to play together until April probably.

“We have to make every opportunity of every game that we get – and what better game and what better team to play against than Pakistan? They’re at the top of their game at the moment. That’s just an ultimate test and to challenge yourself against them.

“We’ll go in there with as much enjoyment and freedom as we possibly can and try and make the most of the opportunity. We have some skills we haven’t yet shown in the Super 12s, so tomorrow is the last chance we get to show them.”

Scotland made it through to the Super 12s with victories over Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Oman, but have since lost heavily to Afghanistan and India, as well as Namibia and New Zealand, on what has proved to be a steep learning curve.

Referring to Friday’s eight-wicket defeat at the hands of India, Coetzer said: “I firmly believe we had to go through that and go through some of these performances out here to realise how far and how much further the T20 format has developed, even since the last time we played in it, which was 2016.

“And we didn’t manage to get through the group stages then, but we did this time around, so we’re sure our development is there. But the development of the game is moving at an amazing rate.”

