Barrow end Banbury’s FA Cup dream with ruthless 4-0 win

Banbury’s dreams of a second-round berth in the FA Cup for the first time in their 90-year history was cruelly ended with a 4-0 drubbing by League Two Barrow.

The brilliant Bluebirds put the hosts to the sword at Spencer Stadium as Mark Cooper’s side ended their worrying six-game winless streak.

The Puritans were playing in the first round proper for the sixth time – and the second time in as many seasons.

But goals from Josh Gordon, the returning Offrande Zanzala, Ollie Banks – from the penalty spot – and Jordan Stevens did the damage against the Southern League Premier Division Central side.

Cooper was desperate to get his side back to winning ways after a tough month and named a strong side.

He made just four changes for the evening kick-off and the Bluebirds started brightly and never looked back as they reached the second round for the first time since 2017.

It took just eight minutes for the fourth-tier side to take the lead as Zanzala flicked the ball into the path of striker Gordon to fire across the keeper into the bottom corner.

The on-song striker could have doubled his tally seconds later when he headed Patrick Brough’s cross wide.

Banbury’s best effort fell to Connor Roberts when he fired well over the bar.

Ben Taylor produced a fine save to tip Gordon’s header over the bar.

Ben Acquaye fired wide of the mark as the hosts searched for an equaliser but three second-half goals sealed the match for the Bluebirds.

Stevens’ sensational run from his own half forced Taylor into another super save.

But Zanzala put the visitors two to the good in the 55th minute as he pounced on a defensive mix-up to double the lead.

Banbury piled on the pressure as Cooper’s charges were pinned into their own half for a sustained spell but they failed to carve out any clear-cut chances despite deserving a goal on their big night out.

The Bluebirds put the game to bed with 10 minutes to go when Zanzala earned a penalty from keeper Taylor. Banks, who needed a follow-up effort to score from his spot-kick in last week’s defeat to Rochdale, made no mistake this time around.

Josh Kay made an instant impact off the bench as he found Stevens to add gloss with seven minutes remaining.