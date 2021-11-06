Mark Cooper delighted with Barrow’s ‘professional’ display

An error occurred. Please try again.

Barrow boss Mark Cooper saluted his side after their dominant 4-0 first-round FA Cup win against minnows Banbury.

Goals from Josh Gordon, the returning Offrande Zanzala, Ollie Banks – from the penalty spot – and Jordan Stevens put the non-league side to the sword at the Spencer Stadium.

And Cooper purred: “I was hoping for a professional performance and that’s what we got.

“We needed to be professional because it was a potential banana skin. Today’s Banbury’s day and it was about us getting in, getting home and getting into the next round.

“That’s what we did with a thoroughly professional and disciplined display.

“I felt we should have been further ahead before half-time. We defended magnificently well and you can see a lot of work’s gone on. We dealt with everything they threw at us really.

“The cameras are here for that reason, so it is difficult for the league team. All the talk was for the players to have that professionalism to win the game and they did.”

Andy Whing was proud of his Banbury players despite the emphatic scoreline.

After tasting defeat for the first time this season, he said: “I’m absolutely proud of our players. They’ve lost for the first time this season and it’s been a remarkable achievement.

“I’ve seen teams get battered and we didn’t get battered today. We were decent.

“I thought our mistakes killed us. There were three mistakes, that second goal was the killer.

“We were a little bit nervous when they scored, and for half an hour I thought we were in the ascendency.

“We started the second half fantastically well and that second goal was a sucker punch really.

“They are usually a footballing team and their change of style shocked us a little bit. That caught us unaware a little bit.

“I just said it in the dressing that our aim is to go on and win the league and that’s what we’re striving to do.”