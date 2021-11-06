Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jessie Fleming effort enough as Chelsea Women edge victory at Aston Villa

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 8.54pm
Jessie Fleming was on the score sheet in Chelsea’s win at Aston Villa (John Walton/PA)
Jessie Fleming was on the score sheet in Chelsea’s win at Aston Villa (John Walton/PA)

Defending champions Chelsea made it five Women’s Super League wins in a row with a narrow 1-0 victory at Aston Villa.

Jessie Fleming’s first-half strike was all that separated the two sides, despite Chelsea dominating much of the game.

Fleming ran onto Ji So-yun’s ball after Elisha N’Dow struggled to intercept her pass and the midfielder kept her cool to finish past Hannah Hampton.

Ji and Erin Cuthbert both saw efforts hit the crossbar as the visitors looked to give themselves some breathing space but – in the end – a single goal was enough.

New Everton boss Jean-Luc Vasseur suffered defeat in his first league game in charge against Brighton.

Vasseur began his tenure with a win on Wednesday night against Leicester in the Continental Tyres League Cup after replacing Willie Kirk, but Aileen Whelan’s header inflicted a loss on the Frenchman’s team on Saturday.

Whelan had seen an earlier header hit the crossbar but she found the back of the net in the second half from Danielle Carter’s cross.

Everton’s best chances fell to Toni Duggan but on both occasions she put her efforts off target.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier