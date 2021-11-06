Neil Critchley praises Blackpool’s efforts following Championship draw with QPR

An error occurred. Please try again.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley rued a disallowed goal but credited the efforts of his team as they claimed a 1-1 Championship draw at home to QPR.

Chris Willock’s excellent 26th-minute strike put QPR into the lead before Gary Madine equalised from the penalty spot for a share of the spoils nine minutes after the break.

Critchley said: “It should have been three points – I thought we were fantastic tonight.

“I thought we played with real energy all night, both with the ball and without the ball.

“We made a really good team look average for long periods. They are one of the highest scorers in the division and we’ve limited them to very few chances.

“I thought we gave a really good account of ourselves.

“If we’re disappointed with a point at home to QPR, then we’re doing something right.”

Madine prodded the ball home in the sixth minute from Kenny Dougall’s header, but referee Josh Smith chalked the goal out for offside.

But despite being happy with the performance and a point, Critchley was not overly happy with the officiating.

He added: “There’s no point speaking to the referee and the linesman. But, what do you expect? We’re only little old Blackpool.

“We don’t get anything and we’ve not any anything (decisions) all season.

“Today the ball is over the line and we don’t get it. There’s been numerous incidents that I could go through, but I’m sick of talking about it.

“We’re Blackpool, we don’t get anything. It’s ridiculous.

“Kenny heads the ball, it’s over the line and Gary touches it.

“He is in an offside position, but it’s a goal. It’s a massive decision and they got it wrong. But what do we expect?”

QPR boss Mark Warburton was disappointed with the point, despite the atmosphere at Bloomfield Road making it a challenging match.

Warburton said: “It’s a tough place to come and many, many teams know that.

“The atmosphere was magnificent for the full 90 minutes, so it’s a tough venue without doubt.

“But having got the good goal and defended to half-time, to then give away such a soft goal is the frustration.”

The issue for QPR came through a defensive injury pre-match, which resulted in a late change.

Warburton added: “We’re sat in a heated dressing room frustrated about just getting a point, but we’re making progress.

“We had another injury before the game so we had to change our shape on the back of it and their goal came from the side we changed – that was a problem for us.

“The boys stepped into the breach and did very, very well, but they’re (Blackpool) a dangerous team.

“The crowd get behind them, they’ve got good energy and take risks. They’re a promoted team who you never, ever underestimate.

“They have a work-ethic and desire and, unless you match it, you get beaten here.”

Warburton admitted that perhaps QPR were lucky with the point, due to the Blackpool goal being disallowed.

“Maybe we got away with one,” admitted Warburton, reflecting on Blackpool’s disallowed goal. “But it’s nowhere near as the one against Sunderland.

“I think it was a yellow card for the penalty, although I’d like to see it (the replay) again and analyse it.

“That’s football, but we made our own rod there with our failure to deal with very simple long balls.

“We’ve given away points to a very soft goal but it’s four points out of six, we rest now and look forward to Luton on Friday night.”