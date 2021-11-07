Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
These draws are killing us – Jim Goodwin sick of St Mirren stalemates

By Press Association
November 7 2021, 10.01am
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin is not happy (Steve Welsh/PA)
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin believes failing to turn draws into victories is damaging his team’s prospects of claiming a top-half cinch Premiership finish.

The Paisley side were the dominant force against St Johnstone on Saturday but had to settle for a point at McDiarmid Park after failing to create many chances in a goalless stalemate.

It was their sixth draw of the season and Goodwin vowed to bring about improvements.

He said: “The frustrating thing is that it has happened too many times already this season where we are talking about us being the better team but we are not picking up maximum points.

“I think back to the 2-2 draw with Motherwell but we battered them and then last week against Dundee we should have had all three points.

“These draws are killing us. That is our second 0-0 with St Johnstone and we should probably have won both of them – those four points make a massive difference in the table. It is something we have to put right and we need to do it quickly.”

St Johnstone lost Chris Kane to a red card late in the contest after he was shown a second yellow card for dissent.

And manager Callum Davidson said he would need to wait until he receives the referee’s report before deciding whether to discipline the striker for apparent foul language.

He said: “I’ll need to assess the situation and see what the referee’s report says.

“Chris says he didn’t swear but he’s probably saying that because he knows he will get a fine!

“We will have a look at it. Dissent isn’t something I really condone.

“We have a small squad as it is and I can’t have my key players missing.”

Davidson singled out Craig Bryson for praise and admitted he was happy to take a point after a disappointing display.

He added: “The positives were that Craig Bryson was excellent on his 35th birthday and we got a point. But that sums the day up for the team.

“Zander Clark didn’t have that much to do either but I think the conditions were really difficult. You saw that after 10 seconds when the St Mirren player slips and we had a chance.”

