Norwich players pay warm tributes to sacked manager Daniel Farke

By Press Association
November 7 2021, 1.07pm
Norwich manager Daniel Farke saluted the fans (John Walton/PA)
Norwich manager Daniel Farke saluted the fans (John Walton/PA)

Norwich players have paid warm tributes to manager Daniel Farke following his shock sacking on Saturday night.

Farke was axed as head coach just hours after overseeing the Canaries’ first Premier League victory of the season at Brentford.

There were emotional scenes at the final whistle as fans, players and coaching staff celebrated the 2-1 battling win.

And many of City’s players took to social media to thank Farke for what he achieved during his four years at the club.

“From our very first conversation we agreed we wanted this club in the Premier League,” wrote Todd Cantwell on Instagram.

“As a local lad, Norwich City means so much to me and we owe a lot to the manager for what he had done to the club and the memories he has made alongside the players.

“We did achieve our goal. Thank you.”

Daniel Farke (left) speaks with Todd Cantwell
Todd Cantwell (right) posted a warm tribute on Instagram (Martin Rickett/PA)

Full-back Max Aarons said: “Boss, thank you for helping me realise my dream. Through everything, you have given me this opportunity and been there for me no matter what.

“Good luck in everything you do in the future. Thank you for everything boss.”

Defender Ben Gibson, who captained the side at Brentford, wrote: “Boss – you believed in me when it seemed like nobody else did. The memories will never be forgotten, thank you.”

And goalkeeper Tim Krul tweeted: “Thanks for everything boss. It has been a rollercoaster ride. But you and the staff gave me the chance to restart my career. And for that I’m forever grateful.

“Wish you all the best for the future. Thanks again for all the memories.”

Frank Lampard, Chris Hughton and Russell Martin are among the names being linked with the role.

Mathias Normann’s wonderful solo goal and Teemu Pukki’s penalty put Norwich 2-0 up before Rico Henry pulled one back with half-an-hour remaining.

Frank Lampard on the touchline
Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has been linked with the Norwich job (Matthew Childs/PA)

But the Bees could not find an equaliser and slipped to a fourth-straight league defeat.

“I always take one game at a time. If we take three points against Chelsea and lose today or vice versa, that’s the same amount of points,” said boss Thomas Frank.

“We know what to expect in this league. We didn’t win everything last year but we won a lot more. I’m sure things will turn around.”

