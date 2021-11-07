Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth stalemate sets up FA Cup first-round replay

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sheffield Wednesday and League One rivals Plymouth forced a replay after their FA Cup first-round tie ended in a goalless stalemate at Hillsborough on Sunday afternoon.

Despite both sides having close chances, neither could find a way past the stubborn defences and will meet at Home Park for the replay.

The visitors carved out an early chance as Panutche Camara and Ryan Hardie played a nice one-two before the former’s tame effort was easily saved by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The closest that Wednesday came to scoring was through Dennis Adeniran, but his driven effort was well-saved by Michael Cooper as the two sides went into half-time on level terms.

Connor Grant let fly from range early into the second half, but his powerful effort whistled above the crossbar as the League One high-flyers pushed to break the deadlock.

But – after an uninspiring start after the break – the Owls started turning the screw.

Cooper found himself busy after doing well to deny both Liam Palmer and Saido Berahino.

While on-loan Swansea winger Jordan Garrick almost won it for the away side when he latched onto Luke Jephcott’s cut-back but Peacock-Farrell and Lewis Wing heroically denied the winger as the tie remained level.