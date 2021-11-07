Oxford and Bristol Rovers play out entertaining draw

An error occurred. Please try again.

Antony Evans converted a penalty three minutes from time, after James Hanson had fouled Aaron Collins, to earn League Two Bristol Rovers a replay against League One Oxford.

Ex-Rovers centre forward Matty Taylor scored one and made one against his old club – and also hit the bar and the post in the entertaining 2-2 draw at the Kassam Stadium.

The striker opened the scoring by turning in Mark Sykes’ low cross to the far post in the 12th minute.

Rovers responded with Evans shooting against the outside of the post, Simon Eastwood tipping over a Paul Coutts effort and Sykes clearing Connor Taylor’s header off the line.

Sam Finley equalised for The Gas in first-half stoppage time with a crisp angled shot from 12 yards.

But Marcus McGuane restored Oxford’s lead six minutes into the second half with an angled drive from a similar position after playing a slick one-two with Taylor.

Gavin Whyte headed Ryan Williams’ cross wide from close range and Sykes fired against the bar as Oxford went in search of a third goal.

Taylor then struck the bar with a brilliant long-range effort, and moments later shot against the upright, before the spot-kick drama.