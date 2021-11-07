Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Joey Barton happy as Bristol Rovers earn a replay

By Press Association
November 7 2021, 5.10pm
Joey Barton was happy with a draw (Richard Sellers/PA)
Joey Barton was happy with a draw (Richard Sellers/PA)

Boss Joey Barton felt his League Two Bristol Rovers deserved their 2-2 draw at Oxford after Antony Evans’ 87th-minute penalty earned a replay.

Taylor converted after late substitute Jamie Hanson fouled Aaron Collins.

Matty Taylor had put the U’s in front in the 11th minute but Sam Finley levelled in first-half stoppage time.

Marcus McGuane restored Oxford’s lead but the home side, who struck the woodwork three times, could not kill the tie off.

Barton said: “It was a really good cup tie. I enjoyed the game as a spectator. In the first half we were really good, we just needed more composure in the final third.

“We showed real character after they scored their second to keep pushing on.

“I think we deserved a replay although they hit the woodwork a few times.

“We’ve got them back to our place and we’ll see what happens – it’s the FA Cup.

“We’ve got a real camaraderie in the group with our road warriors.”

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson said: “If we’d taken our gilt-edged chances it could have been 4-1 or 5-1.

“We’re playing some great stuff at the moment and feel we can create chances at will.

“What Jamie Hanson did was stupid and unacceptable.

“One human error led to the penalty. It was a lack of concentration that led to their second goal.

“But there were also four or five human errors with the great chances we missed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier