Joey Barton happy as Bristol Rovers earn a replay

Boss Joey Barton felt his League Two Bristol Rovers deserved their 2-2 draw at Oxford after Antony Evans’ 87th-minute penalty earned a replay.

Taylor converted after late substitute Jamie Hanson fouled Aaron Collins.

Matty Taylor had put the U’s in front in the 11th minute but Sam Finley levelled in first-half stoppage time.

Marcus McGuane restored Oxford’s lead but the home side, who struck the woodwork three times, could not kill the tie off.

Barton said: “It was a really good cup tie. I enjoyed the game as a spectator. In the first half we were really good, we just needed more composure in the final third.

“We showed real character after they scored their second to keep pushing on.

“I think we deserved a replay although they hit the woodwork a few times.

“We’ve got them back to our place and we’ll see what happens – it’s the FA Cup.

“We’ve got a real camaraderie in the group with our road warriors.”

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson said: “If we’d taken our gilt-edged chances it could have been 4-1 or 5-1.

“We’re playing some great stuff at the moment and feel we can create chances at will.

“What Jamie Hanson did was stupid and unacceptable.

“One human error led to the penalty. It was a lack of concentration that led to their second goal.

“But there were also four or five human errors with the great chances we missed.”