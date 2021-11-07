Stockport hit back to earn FA Cup replay with Bolton

An error occurred. Please try again.

National League Stockport marked Dave Challinor’s first game as manager by coming from behind to earn a 2-2 FA Cup first-round draw at League One Bolton.

Roared on by 5,000 fans, the Hatters secured a replay at Edgeley Park courtesy of a Ben Whitfield goal in added time at the end of an eventful first half.

Whitfield’s third goal in four games rounded off an entertaining opening half that saw the visitors take the lead, only to be pegged back by a quickfire Wanderers response.

Striker Scott Quigley shot the non-leaguers in front, punishing slack defending to score past former Barrow team-mate Joel Dixon.

Bolton levelled 10 minutes later with Eoin Doyle’s sixth goal of the season after incisive build-up play between Dapo Afolayan and Lloyd Isgrove.

Dangerman Afolayan was also involved as Elias Kachunga netted his first goal for the Trotters and his first for anyone since September 2020.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield man rifled a right-footed shot through Ethan Ross’ legs after the keeper had blocked Afolayan’s shot

Dixon brilliantly kept out Paddy Madden’s header before Quigley and Madden linked up to set up Whitfield for the equaliser.