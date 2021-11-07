Kyle Wootton equaliser earns Notts County deserved replay against Rochdale

An error occurred. Please try again.

National League side Notts County earned a richly-deserved replay after coming back from a goal down to draw 1-1 at League Two Rochdale.

Dale were the better side in the opening 45 minutes of this FA Cup first-round tie, with Abraham Odoh narrowly wide with a well-struck side-footed effort while Corey O’Keeffe met Aaron Morley’s deep corner with a volleyed attempt into the side-netting.

The visitors responded with Joel Taylor a whisker away with a fierce strike after 23 minutes and later in the half he fizzed a cross to the back post which Kyle Wootton glanced wastefully wide.

The deadlock was broken just before half-time when Morley’s corner dropped invitingly for O’Keeffe. He coolly brought the ball under control before stroking a measured finish beyond Anthony Patterson into the top corner of the net.

Patterson saved bravely to deny Jake Beesley early in the second half but County started to grow in stature and Magpies substitute Aaron Nemane’s effort flew inches wide thanks to a deflection off Jimmy Keohane.

However, from the resulting corner just after the hour, the visitors were level. Callum Roberts’ inswinging delivery was met by Wootton who nodded home the equaliser.