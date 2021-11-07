5 things we learned from the Scottish Premiership this weekend

An error occurred. Please try again.

Rangers and Celtic both hit four in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

But while Celtic came flying out of the blocks, Rangers had to come from behind to maintain their four-point lead at the top of the table.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what we learned from this weekend’s Premiership action.

Rangers have to come from behind again

FULL-TIME: Rangers 4-2 Ross County 🙌 Three points at Ibrox. pic.twitter.com/eLLnZYmihV — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 7, 2021

When Joseph Hungbo gave Ross County an early lead at Ibrox it was the fifth game in a row that Steven Gerrard’s side had lost the first goal.

The champions responded with goals from Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent, Juninho Bacuna and an own goal by County defender Alex Iacovitti before Staggies substitute Jordan White grabbed a late consolation.

Having to fight back has become something of a feature of Rangers’ season – it was the 11th time in total they had conceded the first goal – and Gerrard must be looking at ways of sorting it out.

Celtic are flying out the blocks on the road

57’ – Latest from the Kilmac Stadium: 🟢 Jota grabs his second with a neat finish.🟢 Kyogo with a wonderful finish after cross from Jota. 🔵1️⃣-4️⃣🍀#cinchPrem | #DUNCEL — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) November 7, 2021

For the third away game running, Celtic had the win wrapped up early.

Doubles from Jota and Kyogo Furuhashi completed the visitors’ scoring inside 50 minutes at Dundee and the final score of 4-2 did not quite reflect their dominance, just as Thursday’s 3-2 victory over Ferencvaros was not as close as the final result suggested.

On both occasions Ange Postecoglou has taken off his front three and the tempo has dropped.

Motherwell produce heavyweight performance

"We were on the floor. We've stood up and shown we are ready to fight again. That's what a Motherwell team should be." // #AFCvMFC pic.twitter.com/e6BBS4PWdv — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) November 6, 2021

Six days after a 6-1 home thrashing by Rangers left them with one point from a possible 15, Graham Alexander’s side floored an in-form Aberdeen side thanks to Kevin Van Veen’s classy double at Pittodrie.

Alexander said: “We took a lot of hits last Sunday and the days after but life is about getting back up off the canvas and fighting back. We were like Tyson Fury, got absolutely flattened on the canvas, took a little breather and came back and won the fight.

“I have managed some quality teams and quality players but I can’t ever say I have been as proud as I am today, because we were on the floor and we have stood up and shown we are ready to fight again. That’s what a Motherwell team should be.”

Ben Woodburn finds his release

The on-loan Liverpoool attacker scored his first two goals for Hearts in a 5-2 victory over Dundee United.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson felt the 22-year-old “flourished” after getting off the mark.

“He’s been putting a lot of pressure on himself to come up here and score goals and I think the goals were the final thing he needed to release him,” Neilson added.

Perth not the place for thrills

FULL-TIME: St Johnstone 0-0 St Mirren. It finishes goalless at McDiarmid Park. #STJSTM | #COYS pic.twitter.com/7Rriywaoj4 — St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) November 6, 2021

There were no goals as both Saints met at McDiarmid Park and perhaps there should be no surprise.

St Johnstone have only scored eight goals in their 13 games and conceded 12, as good a defensive record as anyone bar Celtic.

Home boss Callum Davidson summed it up succinctly: “That was a poor game and it was a really poor performance from us.”