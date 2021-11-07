Sixth-tier St Albans dump League Two leaders Forest Green out of FA Cup

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Albans pulled off a shock to dump League Two leaders Forest Green out of the FA Cup with a 3-2 victory at Clarence Park.

Matt Stevens put Rovers ahead but quick goals from Mitchell Weiss and Zane Banton turned things around for the hosts, who play in the sixth-tier National League South.

Jack Aitchison levelled on the stroke of half-time but a second-half strike from Shaun Jeffers secured St Albans’ place in the second round for the first time in 25 years.

Forest Green went ahead after 17 minutes when Stevens prodded home his 10th goal of the season from Nicky Cadden’s whipped in cross from the left.

And Stevens threatened again shortly after when he cut in from the left, but his shot was straight at goalkeeper Michael Johnson.

St Albans were level after 25 minutes from a well-worked free-kick. A short free-kick into Banton was then played wide to Johnny Goddard down the left and he cut inside onto his right foot and his tempting cross was headed home by Weiss.

And just four minutes later they were ahead as Banton latched onto a nodded pass from Weiss before waltzing his way through the Forest Green defence and slotting past Luke McGee.

Jordan Moore-Taylor then headed Cadden’s corner against the crossbar.

Rovers hauled themselves level in first-half stoppage time when a fine pass from Ebou Adams picked out Aitchison and his first touch was immaculate before he fired across Johnson and into the net.

St Albans regained the lead 12 minutes from time when Rovers defender Kane Wilson slipped over allowing Weiss to canter into the box and he unselfishly played the ball across to Jeffers to calmly stroke the ball into an unguarded net.

Forest Green poured forward in an attempt to force a replay but St Albans defended resolutely to hold out for victory and a place in Monday night’s second-round draw.