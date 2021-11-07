Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sixth-tier St Albans dump League Two leaders Forest Green out of FA Cup

By Press Association
November 7 2021, 7.32pm
Shaun Jeffers celebrates the winning goal (Nigel French/PA)
Shaun Jeffers celebrates the winning goal (Nigel French/PA)

St Albans pulled off a shock to dump League Two leaders Forest Green out of the FA Cup with a 3-2 victory at Clarence Park.

Matt Stevens put Rovers ahead but quick goals from Mitchell Weiss and Zane Banton turned things around for the hosts, who play in the sixth-tier National League South.

Jack Aitchison levelled on the stroke of half-time but a second-half strike from Shaun Jeffers secured St Albans’ place in the second round for the first time in 25 years.

Forest Green went ahead after 17 minutes when Stevens prodded home his 10th goal of the season from Nicky Cadden’s whipped in cross from the left.

And Stevens threatened again shortly after when he cut in from the left, but his shot was straight at goalkeeper Michael Johnson.

St Albans were level after 25 minutes from a well-worked free-kick. A short free-kick into Banton was then played wide to Johnny Goddard down the left and he cut inside onto his right foot and his tempting cross was headed home by Weiss.

And just four minutes later they were ahead as Banton latched onto a nodded pass from Weiss before waltzing his way through the Forest Green defence and slotting past Luke McGee.

Jordan Moore-Taylor then headed Cadden’s corner against the crossbar.

Rovers hauled themselves level in first-half stoppage time when a fine pass from Ebou Adams picked out Aitchison and his first touch was immaculate before he fired across Johnson and into the net.

St Albans regained the lead 12 minutes from time when Rovers defender Kane Wilson slipped over allowing Weiss to canter into the box and he unselfishly played the ball across to Jeffers to calmly stroke the ball into an unguarded net.

Forest Green poured forward in an attempt to force a replay but St Albans defended resolutely to hold out for victory and a place in Monday night’s second-round draw.

