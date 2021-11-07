Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hearts defender John Souttar called up by Scotland for World Cup qualfiers

By Press Association
November 7 2021, 7.49pm
John Souttar is back in the Scotland squad (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hearts defender John Souttar has won a late Scotland call-up.

The centre-back comes in for Grant Hanley, whose absence was confirmed by Norwich on Friday after he was ruled out for several weeks by a groin injury.

Ryan Fraser has also withdrawn from the squad but nobody has taken his place. No reason was given for Fraser’s withdrawal in a brief squad update from the Scottish Football Association.

Souttar was sent off in the most recent of his three Scotland appearances, a 2-1 defeat against Israel in October 2018.

The 25-year-old suffered a serious Achilles injury in February 2020 which kept him out for 14 months but has been in impressive form for Hearts this season on the right of a back three, the same defensive system preferred by Steve Clarke.

Fraser was an unused substitute for Newcastle during their draw with Brighton on Saturday.

The former Bournemouth player has played just off the front for Scotland and started the last game, against the Faroe Islands, at right wing-back.

Fraser’s former Bournemouth boss, Eddie Howe, is poised to take over at Newcastle around 18 months after the wide player decided against signing a short-term contract extension with the Cherries which would have allowed him to play in the delayed finale to the season after the first lockdown.

Bournemouth were relegated from the Premier League and Howe left his job.

Scotland face Moldova in Chisinau on Friday before rounding off their World Cup qualification group with a home clash against Denmark three days later.

Clarke’s side will guarantee a play-off place if they collect three points from the two games.

