Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

St Albans boss Ian Allinson ‘extremely proud’ after Forest Green FA Cup upset

By Press Association
November 7 2021, 8.39pm
Ian Allinson was proud of his St Albans side (Nigel French/PA)
Ian Allinson was proud of his St Albans side (Nigel French/PA)

St Albans boss Ian Allinson felt his “outstanding” side took advantage of their luck as they progressed to the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in 25 years.

St Albans shocked League Two leaders Forest Green with a 3-2 victory at Clarence Park.

Matt Stevens put Rovers ahead after 17 minutes but quick goals from Mitchell Weiss and Zane Banton turned things around for the hosts, who play in the sixth-tier National League South.

Jack Aitchison levelled on the stroke of half-time but a second-half strike from Shaun Jeffers secured St Albans’ place in the second round.

Allinson told BBC Two: “I’m extremely proud. We had to ride our luck a little bit at times, they’re a good side.

“But the boys didn’t give in. If you give Shaun (Jeffers) half a chance and he will take it and he managed to do that. Michael (Johnson) in goal has made a couple of really good saves.

“But I thought second half we were comfortable. Felt first half we rode our luck a little bit but the boys have been outstanding. They’ve been like that all season and they deserve it.

“You can see what it’s like on the pitch now. All the pubs are busy tonight.

“We’ve got 4,000 in here again. It’s fantastic for the city. It’s something that they’ve been waiting for for a very long time.

“Second round get a good draw and you just don’t know what is going to happen. I’m just so pleased for the club, the players and the supporters because it’s obviously a good day for them and they’ve not had days like this many times. ”

But Allinson insisted it would soon be back to business for his side, who are second in the National League South.

He added: “We’re going to go upstairs afterwards and have a pizza and a rest because the last two weeks has been absolutely balmy. So we can settle it all down now and we have got a league game next week and we need to prepare for that properly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier