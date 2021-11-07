Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kim Little scores twice as Arsenal maintain winning start against West Ham

By Press Association
November 7 2021, 8.52pm
Kim Little celebrates scoring the second goal in Arsenal’s 4-0 win over West Ham (Steven Paston/PA).
Kim Little notched a brace as Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal made it six wins out of six for the campaign with a 4-0 victory over West Ham at Meadow Park.

Skipper Little put the Gunners ahead in the 39th minute and added her second shortly after the break.

Beth Mead, who had set up Little’s opener, then got on the scoresheet herself around the hour mark and Grace Fisk subsequently netted an own goal late on.

Having extending their perfect start to the season, Jonas Eidevaal’s team are once again three points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who won 1-0 at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Third-placed Tottenham secured a 1-1 draw at home against Manchester United thanks to a last-gasp equaliser from Ria Percival.

Percival sent a long-range free-kick bouncing past Mary Earps in stoppage time to cancel out Alessia Russo’s effort at the end of the first half.

Manchester City registered only their second WSL win of the season – and first in five matches – as they came from behind to win 4-1 at rock-bottom Leicester.

Jess Sigsworth put the Foxes 1-0 up in the opening minute of the contest before City hit back with goals from Caroline Weir and Keira Walsh in the first half and then Lauren Hemp and Laura Coombs in the second.

Gareth Taylor’s City are up to seventh with seven points from six games, while Leicester’s search for their first point of the campaign goes on.

Second-bottom Birmingham were beaten 3-0 at home by Reading, with Natasha Dowie opening the scoring and Deanne Rose adding a brace.

