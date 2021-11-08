Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Raheem Sterling wants out at Manchester City

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 7.14am
Raheem Sterling reportedly wants to leave Manchester City (Virginie Lefour/PA)
What the papers say

Raheem Sterling wants to leave Manchester City in the upcoming January transfer window, according to the Manchester Evening News. The paper, citing a report from Mundo Deportivo, says the 26-year-old midfielder is frustrated with his lack of playing opportunities at the Etihad Stadium this season and is keen to ply his trade elsewhere, with Barcelona believed to be hopeful of a potential loan move.

The Daily Telegraph reports Rangers boss Steven Gerrard headlines a wishlist of potential replacements for recently-sacked Aston Villa manager Steve Smith. The paper says Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl and Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand also feature on the list of ideal candidates.

Phil Jones file photo
There is reportedly a wealth of interest in Manchester United’s Phil Jones (Martin Rickett/PA)

A long list of clubs are reportedly chasing Manchester United outcast Phil Jones. The Sun says as many as 13 clubs have expressed an interest in the 29-year-old defender, who has not featured for the Red Devils in 22 months and is out of contract at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Daily Express reports Arsenal’s prospective move for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic could be facing a roadblock, with journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claiming the 21-year-old is less than thrilled with the idea of a transfer.

Social media round-up

Rumours to watch

Zinedine Zidane File Photos
Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane (Oli Scarf/PA)

Zinedine Zidane: AS reports it is highly unlikely the former Real Madrid coach would take up an offer to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm of Manchester United.

Renato Sanches: Wolves could make a January move for the Lille midfielder, according to Fichajes.net.

