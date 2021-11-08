Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Winger Callum O’Dowda called into Republic of Ireland squad

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 11.50am
Republic of Ireland midfielder Callum O’Dowda has returned to the squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg (Simon Cooper/PA)
Callum O’Dowda has been drafted into the Republic of Ireland squad for this week’s World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg.

The 26-year-old Bristol City winger has joined up with Stephen Kenny’s party for the first time since March after Cardiff striker James Collins was forced to withdraw through injury.

A Football Association of Ireland statement said: “Bristol City winger Callum O’Dowda has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg.

“O’Dowda receives his first call-up since March and he comes into the squad in place of Cardiff City striker James Collins who has been ruled out through injury.”

The squad has assembled in Dublin to begin preparations for Thursday night’s Group A clash with Portugal at the Aviva Stadium and the trip to Luxembourg which follows three days later.

Ireland lie in fourth place in the group with their hopes of making it to Qatar gone after winning only one of their six qualifiers to date, a sequence which includes a desperately unfortunate 2-1 defeat in Portugal and an embarrassing 1-0 home reverse at the hands of Luxembourg.

