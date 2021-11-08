Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

England men’s and women’s Ashes tours to be broadcast on BT Sport

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 11.59am
Joe Root and Heather Knight are set to lead England Down Under this winter (Mike Egerton/Simon Galloway/PA)
Joe Root and Heather Knight are set to lead England Down Under this winter (Mike Egerton/Simon Galloway/PA)

BT Sport will be showing both of England’s Ashes tours this winter as part of a new broadcast deal with Cricket Australia.

BT showed the marquee Test series for the first time in 2017/18 and has retained exclusive rights for the men’s Ashes trip, which begins on December 8 and the subsequent women’s leg, starting on January 27.

The new rights package runs through to 2025 and will also cover England men’s white-ball tour next year. Cricket fans will already need access to BT Sport’s platform if they are to catch England’s Caribbean tours in 2022, due to a separate agreement with Cricket West Indies.

Simon Green, head of BT Sport, said “We loved bringing the highs, lows and controversy of the Ashes to our viewers in 2017/18 and relish the opportunity to bring our viewers all the action from both a men’s and women’s Ashes in 2021/22.

“BT Sport’s cricket content has continued to grow since we signed our first rights deal with Cricket Australia, and we are delighted to be bringing more world class men’s and women’s cricket from Australia to fans across the UK.”

There has been no official announcement about BT Sport’s punditry team, but reports in the summer suggested a commentary feed from host broadcasters Fox and Channel 7 would be used in addition to a London-based studio production.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier