Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Newcastle confirm appointment of Eddie Howe as new boss

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 3.10pm Updated: November 8 2021, 7.40pm
Eddie Howe is Newcastle’s new boss (PA)
Eddie Howe is Newcastle’s new boss (PA)

Eddie Howe has been confirmed as Newcastle’s head coach after signing a contract until summer 2024 at St James’ Park.

The 43-year-old was in the directors’ box at the Amex Stadium on Saturday as the Magpies fought back to claim a 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton.

The former Bournemouth boss succeeds Steve Bruce, who parted company with the club on October 20.

Howe said: “It is a great honour to become head coach of a club with the stature and history of Newcastle United. It is a very proud day for me and my family.

“This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us and I am eager to get on to the training ground to start working with the players.

“I would like to thank the club’s owners for this opportunity and thank the club’s supporters for the incredible welcome they have already given me. I am very excited to begin our journey together.”

Howe has been out of the game since ending his second spell in charge at Bournemouth in August 2020 after almost eight years with the club.

He inherits a side sitting in 19th place in the table and ahead of managerless Norwich only on goal difference after failing to win any of their first 11 games of the campaign.

The former Burnley boss, who was a reportedly serious candidate for the England job before Gareth Southgate’s appointment, has been identified as the man to take the club forward by the new largely Saudi-backed owners after a lengthy due diligence process which last week saw Villarreal boss Unai Emery resist their advances.

Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley said: “We have been incredibly impressed by Eddie through what has been a rigorous recruitment process.

“As well as his obvious achievements with AFC Bournemouth, where he had a transformational impact, he is a passionate and dynamic coach who has clear ideas about taking this team and club forward.

“He is a great fit for what we are trying to build here. We are delighted to welcome Eddie and his staff to St James’ Park and very much look forward to working together towards our collective ambitions.”

A club statement said an announcement on first-team coaching appointments will “follow in due course”.

Howe will have the international break to work with his those players not on duty with their countries before promoted Brentford head for Tyneside for his first fixture on November 20.

There will be a series of familiar faces in the dressing room – striker Callum Wilson and midfielders Matt Ritchie and Ryan Fraser all worked under him during his time with the Cherries.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]